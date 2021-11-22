Michigan Hospitals Struggle With Covid Surge

Many hospitals in Michigan are close to their capacity during the alarming rise in coronavirus cases.

The toll on hospitals has risen due to a growing shortage of staff in the state’s healthcare system and an increase in the number of people seeking medical help for problems not related to COVID-19, health leaders said.

The state’s Kovid-19 hospital admissions have risen 46 percent in the past two weeks, according to the New York Times database. New Hampshire was the only other state with high growth during that period, where hospitalization increased by 58 percent. Michigan had the highest per capita hospitalization rate of any state except North Dakota. Covid-19 cases in Michigan have risen 78 percent in the past two weeks, according to the Times database. Only three states have seen large increases during that period.