Michigan Hospitals Struggle With Covid Surge
Many hospitals in Michigan are close to their capacity during the alarming rise in coronavirus cases.
The toll on hospitals has risen due to a growing shortage of staff in the state’s healthcare system and an increase in the number of people seeking medical help for problems not related to COVID-19, health leaders said.
The state’s Kovid-19 hospital admissions have risen 46 percent in the past two weeks, according to the New York Times database. New Hampshire was the only other state with high growth during that period, where hospitalization increased by 58 percent. Michigan had the highest per capita hospitalization rate of any state except North Dakota. Covid-19 cases in Michigan have risen 78 percent in the past two weeks, according to the Times database. Only three states have seen large increases during that period.
“We’re all scared to death because it’s very difficult to predict what will happen next,” said Dr. Schmidt, president of Spectrum Health West Michigan. Daryl Elmouchi said in an interview on Saturday. “We’re preparing for the worst.”
Dr. Elmouchi said Spectrum Health, which has 14 hospitals in the state, is seeing more patients than usual due to the growth of covid and people seeking treatment for non-viral diseases.
The hospital has to increase its resources to meet the demand. Its ICU patient capacity has increased by about 40 percent since the latest increase, Drs. Elmochi said.
On Saturday, 371 patients with covid were admitted to Spectrum Health and earlier this week, 86 per cent of those admitted to covid were not vaccinated. He further said that this increase is affecting the morale of the employees.
“It’s one thing to ask people to take extra shifts for a few weeks,” he said. “It’s another thing if you ask people to take extra shifts for a few months.”
On Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced a face mask consultation in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus before the holidays. The Department of Health has recommended that all residents over the age of 2 wear face masks at home gatherings and urged businesses to implement a mandatory mask policy.
The department said the burden on Michigan’s hospitals “has reached critical levels in parts of the state.”
Experts said the latest increase is more worrying than the previous increase and appealed to residents to get vaccinated. As of Saturday, 54 percent of people in Michigan were fully vaccinated, down from a national rate of 59 percent.
Laura Appel, senior vice president of the Michigan Health and Hospitals Association, said: “In this current surge, we’ve been moving through the rear lane since about July 1, and we’re still moving upwards.”
