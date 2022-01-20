Michigan man charged with felony after allegedly shaking 1-year-old until corneas detached from her head



A Detroit-area man has been charged with felony murder after allegedly shaking a 1-year-old woman to loss of life.

Roseville, Michigan, police say the Dec. 17 incident was non-accidental and arrested Dennis Wayne Justus, 28, on Jan. 14. He was arraigned on Jan. 18.

Melissa Hartley, the woman’s mom, claimed in an interview with FOX 2 Detroit that the suspect shook the woman so arduous that her corneas detached from her head and induced hematomas, or inside bruises brought on by inside bleeding, behind her eyes.

“How will you shake a child that arduous?” she advised the outlet. “This wasn’t an accident.”

Hartley left her daughter with Justus, her roommate and long-time household pal, on the morning of Dec. 17 when she left for work. About half an hour after beginning her shift on the hospital, she obtained a name saying her daughter was unresponsive, in line with FOX 2.

The toddler was transported to a close-by hospital for therapy however finally succumbed to her accidents, in line with police.

“I simply need justice for my daughter,” Hartley advised FOX 2. “I really trusted [Justus] and I believed he was genuinely a great particular person. I did not wish to consider it. I nonetheless do not wish to consider it.”

Patrick Donohue, founding father of the Mind Damage Rights Group, suspects that the shaking should have been in depth if it induced deadly injures to a 1-year-old little one, as infants round a 12 months outdated have extra neck muscle energy than newborns and months-old infants.

Mind accidents are “one of many main causes of loss of life and incapacity for infants,” Donohue — whose personal daughter suffered life-altering accidents after a child nurse shook her in 2005 — advised Fox Information Digital.

Mind injury-related deaths in infants are fully avoidable, Donohue mentioned.

“If a child is crying, and also you’re not in the proper psychological state, stroll away,” Donohue mentioned. “Infants don’t die as a result of they cry. You will have a child that’s crying, and if an grownup just isn’t in the proper psychological body, they really feel like they should do one thing, however the very best factor is to stroll away after which come again.”

Prosecutors approved an arrest warrant for Justus for involuntary manslaughter, which is a felony that may carry as much as 15 years in jail. He’s at present being held on $300,000 bond.

“I simply wish to know why he did this. Like, what was it? I do not care how annoyed you get. That isn’t a purpose to shake a child,” Hartley advised FOX 2. “I wish to know the way it obtained to that time, and I’ll by no means get these solutions.”

There are near 1,500 mind harm deaths amongst infants per 12 months, Donohue mentioned, however he estimates that quantity could also be greater attributable to mind accidents that aren’t extreme sufficient to be detected.