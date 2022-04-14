Michigan officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya should be prosecuted, attorney Ben Crump says



High-profile civil rights attorney Ben Krump called on the officer who shot and killed 26-year-old Patrick Liwa last week at a news conference with Liver’s family on Thursday and called for a trial.

It comes a day after the Grand Rapids Police Department released several videos of the encounter, showing officers and Leva fighting for a teaser before a deadly shooting.

Kramp on Thursday called the shooting a “fatal execution.”

“We are demanding that the officer who killed Patrick not only be fired for his excessive and lethal use of force, but that he be arrested and brought to justice for the violent murder,” Kramp said. “Equal justice is needed.”

Liwa, a refugee from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, was pulled by officers on the morning of April 3 because his car tags did not match the car he was driving.

The 26-year-old got out of the car before the officer could reach him and started running after a brief conversation.

The officer confronts Liwa and, fighting for the two officers’ teaser, instructs Officer Liwa to withdraw his hand from it more than once.

Kramp argued Thursday that since the taser had already been shot twice, there was no reason to fear a non-lethal weapon used by the officer’s loyer.

“Once you fire it twice, it’s useless if you don’t have another cartridge to hold the taser. If the officer had paid attention to his training, he would have known that the taser, because he fired it twice, would have been ineffective.” Time, ”Kramp said at the press conference. “She had no reason to be intimidated by the use of teasers against him.”

About two minutes later, the video shows the officer drawing his handgun and shooting Liwa once in the back of the head.

Liver’s father, Peter, says he moved his family, including Patrick and five other children, to Michigan in 2014 to escape the violence in their native Congo.

“My life was Patrick, my son. I thought Patrick would take my place, and to see my son killed by a police officer like an animal, to watch this video they show, I can see that I have no life, I see my heart. Breaking down, “Peter said through a translator.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Baker is reviewing the evidence and will decide whether to bring charges against a 7-year veteran officer on paid leave during the investigation.

“I urge the community to be patient with this again,” Baker said after the footage was released Wednesday. “This is a very critical incident, and everyone involved in the investigation is taking it very seriously.”

The identity of the officer will not be disclosed unless criminal charges are brought against him.