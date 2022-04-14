Michigan police release footage of officer shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya



The Grand Rapids Police Department last week released several videos of an officer being shot and killed by a black man during a traffic stop after a brief fight for an officer’s teaser.

The release – which includes dashcam footage, bodycam footage, neighbor’s doorbell camera and bystander video – was released quickly in the interest of transparency, Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said.

The officer, an unidentified white man, pulled 26-year-old Patrick Liwa on the morning of April 4 because his car tags did not belong to the car.

Liwa, a native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, got out of the car before the officer could reach her. The officer asked for his license and told him to get back in the car but Liwa refused, then started fleeing.

After a brief chase, the officer catches Liwa and the two begin to fight for the officer’s teaser.

About two minutes later, the officer pulled out his handgun and shot Lever in the head, killing him.

“The video is from my point of view, Taser was deployed twice. Taser did not communicate,” Winstrom told a news conference. “And Mr. Liver was shot in the head. But that’s the only information I have.”

Ben Cramp, a prominent civil rights attorney, said the video “clearly shows that this was an unnecessary, excessive and deadly coercion against an unarmed black man who was distracted by the encounter and panicked for his life.”

“We demand that the officer who killed Patrick not only be fired for his excessive and lethal use of force, but that he be arrested and brought to justice for the violent murder of Patrick Lever,” Kramp said in a statement.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Baker, who will decide to bring charges against the officer, called on the community to be patient as it reviewed all the evidence.

“This is a very critical incident, and one that everyone involved in the investigation is taking very seriously,” Baker said. “As I said in the previous statement, I have a goal – the pursuit of truth – and I am committed to it.”

Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Grand Rapids Police Department headquarters on Wednesday evening to protest the shooting.

A 7-year veteran officer of the force will not be identified unless prosecutors file a complaint. During the investigation, the officer has been kept on paid leave.