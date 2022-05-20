Michigan police say 1 shot at high school during graduation ceremony



Michigan police say at least one individual was shot during a graduation ceremony at a high school Thursday night time.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Workplace tweeted that the taking pictures at East Kentwood High School passed off, however the suspect was not arrested.

“KCSO is at the scene of a taking pictures at East Kentwood High School. One individual has been confirmed to have been shot. The suspect is excellent at this time. The PIO will ship and replace with the district inside 35 minutes and upon arrival,” the sheriff’s workplace mentioned. Says

Based on FOX 17, the taking pictures passed off at a graduation ceremony held in high school.