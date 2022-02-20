Michigan professor who wore space helmet in profanity-laced video assigned Osama bin Laden Nobel Prize paper



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Exclusive: A professor at Ferris State University has handed out a paper to students asking them to explain “why Osama bin Laden should be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Barry Mehler, a professor of history at Ferris State University, has allocated more than 2,000 term papers to students in a class entitled “The Middle East in the Modern Era” since 2014, at the request of a public record obtained by Gadget Clock Digital.

“Term Paper: Why Osama bin Laden should be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize,” said a transcript of the spring 2014 semester syllabus. “This is a 300 level history word paper that must conform to certain standards. The paper must have a clear argument and use a bibliography with primary sources listed separately from both primary and secondary sources, Chicago style footnotes and secondary sources. Further instructions and Sample student papers from previous years can be found on our class page. “

More than once since 2014, Mehlar has allocated term papers asking students to explain why Osama bin Laden should be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize, documents show.

Michigan professor Zoom Rante, wearing a space helmet, tells students they are ‘carriers of disease’

The professor told Gadget Clock Digital that he had assigned the paper to give students a perspective on history “from an unusual angle”.

“I often give assignments like this. The idea is to look at history from an unusual angle. However, I had a student who was in the Army Reserve Intelligence Unit and he just finished a paper in defense of Saddam Hussein. The intelligence service wants their officers to understand why Osama bin Laden. Bin Laden can be seen as a great hero instead of a great villain. You want the student to be able to get out of their own comfort zone and explore the way other people see the world. “As a Jew and a lifelong human rights advocate, I I can assure you that I did not join Al Qaeda. “

In several classes taught by the professor, he further wrote in the syllabus that the class grading principle was “based on the Calvinist doctrine of predestination, which assumes that a person’s destiny is predetermined.”

Several syllabuses in Mehler’s class say that “your grades may be based entirely on classroom discussions,” noting that anyone who fails “every test” but contributes to classroom discussions in “extraordinary and unusual ways” is more valuable than poor performance. Maybe “a multiple choice test.”

“On the other hand, you [sic] Grade may depend entirely on your test grade, but it may not be, since, according to Dr. Mehler, your grades were really assigned to you before you entered the class, that is, your grades are predetermined and you can do nothing to change your predetermined grade. Will. Some students are walking through the door with ‘A’. Some students are walking to the door with ‘F’. “

Several syllabi for the classes that Mehler teaches further state that a student from the class may receive a “pre-determined” award, “given to one student each semester, chosen entirely at random.”

Mehler did not answer Gadget Clock Digital’s question about its grading policy.

There is a public debate among Cambridge professors over whether the word ‘speech’ is racist

The professor was criticized for telling students in a video in January that students were “breaking up civilization” and “life on your planet is becoming extinct,” before telling students that they were “carriers of disease.”

“You’re a carrier to me and I don’t want to be anywhere near you, so keep your F-King distance. If you want to talk to me, come to my zoom,” Mehler said.

Mehla further told the students that he did not see “any human C-Cuscar” and that he had a “paid F-King union job”.

“I’m standing in front of you today saying no man is a hunter and not working for a paid F-King union and an administrator is going to tell me how to teach my class because I’m a – King Tenured Professor,” Mehler said.

He had a message for students who wanted to complain to their dean: “Fk you.”

“If you want to complain to your dean, fk you, go ahead, I’m retiring at the end of this year and I can no longer afford a flying fk,” Mehler said.

He later said that the speech he gave was adapted from an episode of HBO’s Deadwood and used it to solve theft problems.

A spokesman for the university at the time condemned the language used by Mehlar and said that while he was on administrative leave, the results of the investigation were pending.

According to Mlive.com, the professor filed a lawsuit against the university in late January, claiming it violated his First Amendment rights.

Mehla later told the Associated Press that he was performing on video while talking to students.

“If a professor comes and he’s all high and mighty and uses words they don’t understand – it doesn’t help them relax and think,” Mehler said.

Multiple syllabuses in Mehler’s class obtained by Gadget Clock Digital contain a “trigger warning” stating that “Dr. Mehler assumes many personalities, some racist and some sexist ৷ as a result, Dr. Mehler uses pornography and Gender slander. It is important for students to understand that Dr. Mehler never expresses his ‘own’ opinion in class. He is always performing and always presenting the opinion of others. ”

“When discussing Jim Crowe, the word ‘n’ is inevitable. In fact, understanding the power of the word to define reality is essential for the student and since pornography was a part of the American border, the mining camp, the sea. In ports and urban centers, Either he should take another class or he should come and talk to me. I may be able to arrange some accommodation with personal sensitivity. If you need clear instructions and a well-organized presentation, this class is going to be very frustrating for you, “added Sylvie.

Ferris State University declined to comment when Gadget Clock reached out for digital comment.