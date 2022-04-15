Michigan protesters demand justice for Patrick Lyoya, who was fatally shot by Grand Rapids police officer



Protesters outside the Grand Rapid Police Department demand justice for Patrick Lewa and his family. A video on Thursday showed an officer fatally shooting a 26-year-old Congolese refugee.

“I’m angry, I can’t sleep, I can’t eat, I’m shaking, I’m hurting,” Liver’s cousin Jimmy Barwan told Gadget Clock.

Liver kids “have to get their own justice,” he said.

Michigan officer who shot and killed Patrick Loa should be tried, says Attorney Ben Kramp

The Grand Rapids officer grabbed Liwa because his license plate did not match his car. Liwa got out of the car and began to leave the scene during the exchange, as seen in a video released Wednesday by the city’s police department.

After a brief chase, the officer grabbed Liwa and the two jumped for about two and a half minutes, eventually fighting the police taser. Grand Rapids police say the officer shot Liver once in the head, killing him.

Protesters have rallied several times since the shootings and have said they will continue until justice is done for Lever’s family.

“You can’t bring Patrick back,” Liver’s friend Leon told Gadget Clock. “But we’ve heard what his family wants.”

“They want to see if the officer who killed Patrick is charged,” he said.

One protester told Gadget Clock that “he was not worthy of death, and that is the end of the story.”

Another said similarly: “Patrick did not deserve to die. It was a death sentence. Arrest that policeman, convict that murderer.”

Barwan, who described Liwa as his brother and superhero, urged people to continue speaking on behalf of his family members.

“I’m not telling people to stop because they’re not just speaking for my brother, they’re speaking for all of us,” he told Gadget Clock.