Michigan Shooting Deadliest on School Property in the U.S. This Year

Tuesday’s attack on Oxford High School, north of Detroit in Auckland County, was the deadliest school shooting this year, with 28 reported in 2021, according to Education Week, which tracks such shootings in the United States.

“It’s devastating,” Oxford Community School superintendent Tim Throne said Tuesday.

Authorities received more than a hundred 911 calls about the shooting at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday, said Oakland County Undersheet Michael McCabe. The students ran for cover and barricaded the classroom doors with chairs when they first heard the shots, and then went into hiding after a few minutes of panic and then ran away from school.

“I was sitting there trembling,” said Dale Schmelenberg, 16, who said he was in the Calculus classroom when his teacher heard a gunshot and locked the classroom. “I just didn’t know how to respond.”

Authorities say the gunman fired 15 to 20 shots from a semi-automatic handgun, killing three students and injuring seven others and a teacher before being arrested.