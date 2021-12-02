Michigan Shooting Suspect Faces Murder and Terrorism Charges



Mr Crumbley fired more than 30 rounds as frightened students rushed to safety and locked himself in a classroom barricaded with desks, officials said. He had 18 rounds when he was caught.

A fourth student, Justin Schilling, 17, died at 10 a.m. at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, Mitch, according to the sheriff’s office.

Other students killed were Hannah St. Juliana, 14; Madison Baldwin, 17; And Tate Maire, 16, who died in the sheriff’s squad car on his way to the hospital.

At least two of the injured students, aged between 14 and 17, are in critical condition, officials said. One teacher, the only injured adult, was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

Oakland County Attorney Karen D. McDonald acknowledged that her decision to charge the suspect with terrorism was not typical of a mass shooting trial, but said it reflected the widespread trauma suffered by hundreds of students who fled the scene. The desk and the years will be haunted.

“They are victims, and so are their families and communities,” she said. “That reflects the allegation of terrorism.”

Ms. MacDonald, an elected Democrat, said she hopes the shooting will change Michigan’s gun law and laments that her community has become the latest to be devastated by a deadly school shooting. There have been 29 shootings on school property this year, most of which have not resulted in deaths, according to Education Week.