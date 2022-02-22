Michigan State’s Tom Izzo not happy with idea of ending postgame handshake: ‘Typical of our country right now’



Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Ezo – the longest-serving coach in the Big Ten – was not happy about what happened at the end of their game on Sunday afternoon between Michigan’s Juan Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard and assistant Joe Crabenhoft.

Howard is expected to be suspended for the last five games of the regular season for his role after the Badgers argued with the Guard after a 77-63 win on Sunday.

Everything happened when the handshake line was post-game. And now there’s talk of eliminating potential handshake lines after the college basketball game – but Ezo doesn’t agree.

Izzo said via Yahoo Sports, “Don’t shake hands, it’s a common thing in our country now.” “Instead of solving the problem, let’s make an excuse and see if we can, instead, try to deal with it and change it, let’s fix it so we don’t have those problems. Let’s try to do it. It’s perfect for us.” Right now, it’s not perfect for me. It’s not happening here. So if some group doesn’t want to shake hands, you can see 15 of my people walking down the aisle shaking the wind. . “

When the two coaches met after their game, Howard told the guard that he would “never forget that” and the guard put his hand on Howard’s elbow and tried to keep him there while the two talked. Howard was referring to the guard making a timeout call with 15 seconds left and 15 points. He added that the guard touched him in the next line of play and he felt the need to defend himself.

Howard and the guard exchanged words, at which point Howard grabbed the Wisconsin coach’s shirt. The players and coaches of both teams separated the two, but Howard then got busy again and slapped Crabenhoft on the head with his open hand.

The Wolverines (14-11, 8-7) will be without their head coach as they look to push into the final season of the NCAA Tournament.