Michigan State’s Tom Izzo sounds off on officials following loss



On Saturday, Illinois defeated Tom Izor of the Michigan State Spartans 79-74 and the weight of successive losses put Izzo off in the postgame.

Michigan State lost a rally effort after dropping to 12 halves, adding to HC Izor’s frustration.

The Spartan coach hit the officials to avoid the whistle with Illinois when MSU suffered a mistake or two calls.

“I’m sick and tired of the management,” Izzo admitted from the stage. “I’ll give you just one example: their guys go down, we come down, they stop it; my guy goes down, the boss is down, they go down, they let them play.”

“I’m sick of it. I’m sick of that and the inner inconsistency.”

Spartans point guard Tyson Walker helped fuel their late rally; Scores 24 points in half. Guard AJ Hoggard helped MSU reach within reach. He contributed 15 points, nine in the second half, but the Spartans still fell to Illinois.

Whether or not there was an official problem, the Spartans suffered a rash turnover (11 in total) and a lack of planning to stop Illinois’ Coffee Cockburn, who scored 27 points and rebounded nine in 31 minutes. Fighting Illini forward Jacob Grandison also left with 24 points, five assists and five rebounds.

Their resilient fourth-quarter performance was a spark of positive potential, in contrast to the Spartans’ weak threat this season.

MSU has dropped to 18-8 of the year (9-6 conference) in the Big Ten rankings.