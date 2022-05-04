Michigan woman charged after child takes THC-laced LifeSavers to school, leaving 5 kids hospitalized



A Michigan woman is facing child abuse allegations after several kindergarteners fell ill, with more than a dozen sick and five hospitalized when her child took her marijuana items to school, authorities said.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened last week at Cleor Edgarton Elementary School.

In a Facebook live video released Tuesday, Genesee County Prosecutor David Layton, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and Cleo Area School Superintendent Fletcher Spears III said the woman kept food items in a refrigerator’s lifesaver package.

Her 6-year-old child took the package to school on Friday and other students ate it, they said. The woman was not identified but was expected to face charges of second-degree child abuse on Wednesday, Swanson said.

“We understand that Mom probably made a mistake here,” Layton said. “No one is saying he is a criminal. He made a mistake, but it is a mistake that has caused a lot of disaster.”

Swanson said the woman bought a jar of liquid THC oil in August 2021 and made her own cannabis gluten-free food.

“He packed them into a package that any kid, let alone an adult, would probably pick up and think ‘oh these are normal,'” he said. “And that’s where it all started.”

Layton said that while it is legal to make edible items, it is not legal to store them where children can easily access them. He has created what the law calls an “interesting nuisance,” he said.

“It’s like a gun in your house. It’s like a prescription drug in your house,” he said. “You’re not going to let your child access it. You can’t give your child access to edible things that are so readily available today.”

Authorities initially called the school at 1 a.m. Friday after several students felt sick. The students were evacuated and investigators ruled out air, food and carbon monoxide as the cause.

“Well, I can tell you that medical professionals across the country will tell you that with today’s THC concentration, it’s very likely that it could be toxic to the point of death,” Swanson said. “It can actually cause death in young people, those who are compromised, on a highly concentrated diet.”

In an April 30 letter to parents from the school, the district said five kindergarten students had been taken to Hurley Medical Center in Flint. The woman has other children and child protection services will receive a referral in this case, authorities said.