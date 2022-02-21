Michigan’s Juwan Howard explains postgame skirmish, AD condemns actions



Michigan men’s basketball coach Juan Howard tried to explain his postgame actions on Sunday when he was seen hitting a Wisconsin assistant coach.

Howard said he was annoyed by Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard’s 15 seconds left and a timeout call with 15 points. Howard pointed a finger at the guard before other coaches and players tried to calm the situation. It was then that Howard approached Wisconsin’s assistant, Joe Crabenhoft, for a swing.

“I didn’t like calling the timeout, and I’ll be completely honest with you,” Howard told reporters after the game via MLive. “I didn’t think it was necessary at the moment, especially to have a big lead. And then to call a timeout if three seconds or four seconds had to go, I thought that was not fair to our boys.”

On the handshake line, Gard and Howard met. Howard told the guard that he would “never forget that” and the guard put his hand on Howard’s elbow and tried to keep him there while the two talked.

Howard said he didn’t like it.

“I think it was very unintentional. I was touched for it when we were verbally talking and communicating with each other. That’s what happened in the end. That’s what made it worse,” he said.

From there the situation continues to escalate, with assistants and players getting involved.

Michigan Athletic Director Ward Manuel has condemned the incident.

“I am aware of and have seen the end of our men’s basketball game. There is no excuse for any provocative reason among our staff or student-athletes to engage in physical altercation with others. I have reached out to (Wisconsin Athletic) and apologized. Coleman reached out to UW Chancellor Blanc for an apology for the completely unacceptable behavior, “said Manuel.

“We will review the situation more thoroughly and work with the Big Ten Conference as they will determine their disciplinary action and determine if any further disciplinary action is required.”

Macintosh spoke about the incident after the match.

“There is no place for such behavior in any competition, Big Ten competition is much less. Big Ten is proud of the sport, proud of playing with the Big Ten class, and that is not the case today,” he said.

“I (the Big Ten) have spoken to the commissioner personally. I hope the league will work quickly and aggressively. We have staff who have been attacked and injured, hit in the face. It is difficult for me to compose myself. In defense of our staff and our team. We did not provoke the incident. It was clearly recorded on a television feed. “

Big Ten says it is investigating.

Wisconsin won the game 77-63.

