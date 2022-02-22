Sports

Michigan’s Juwan Howard suspended for remainder of regular season: report

20 seconds ago
Michigan men’s basketball coach Juan Howard is expected to be fired for the last five games of the regular season, Yahoo Sports reported, citing a source on Monday night.

Neither the university nor Big Ten has announced whether there will be any more suspensions.

Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverine head coach Juan Howard instructs his team during a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Kohl Center.

(Mary Langenfeld – USA Today Sports)

Howard Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabenhoft was seen throwing a fist after arguing with head coach Greg Gard after the Badgers’ 77-63 win on Sunday. Howard admitted after the game that he was upset when the guard called a timeout with 15 seconds left and 15 points to spare. He added that the guard touched him in the next line of play and he felt the need to defend himself.

Juan Howard of Michigan explained the clash after the game, condemning the ad

“I didn’t like calling the timeout, and I’ll be completely honest with you,” Howard told reporters after the game. MLive. “I didn’t think it was necessary at the moment, especially to have a big lead. And then to call a timeout if three seconds or four seconds had to go, I thought that was not fair to our boys.”

Michigan head coach Juan Howard leads his team in the first half of the NCAA College basketball game against Wisconsin on Sunday, February 20, 2022, in Madison, Wisconsin won 77-63.

(AP Photo / Andy Suite)

On the handshake line, Gard and Howard met. Howard told the guard that he would “never forget that” and the guard put his hand on Howard’s elbow and tried to keep him there while the two talked.

Howard and the guard exchanged words, at which point Howard grabbed the Wisconsin coach’s shirt. The players and coaches of both teams separated, but Howard then got involved again and slapped Crabenhoft on the head with his open hand.

The Wolverines (14-11, 8-7) will be without their head coach as they look to push into the final season of the NCAA Tournament.

Ryan Gados of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

