Mick Hucknall Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

What Is Mick Hucknall’s Net Worth?

Mick Hucknall is an English pop singer and songwriter who has a net worth of $60 million. Mick Hucknall is the founder and lead singer of the popular British band, Simply Red. He played with the group from 1983 until late 2009, when they broke up.

The band lasted 25 years and has sold over 50 million albums. Of the more than 25 members that played with Simple Red at one point or another, Hucknall was the only one to be with the band from 1985 to 2010. The band released 10 studio albums and won two Brit Awards for Best British Group.

Early Life

Michael Hucknall was born in Denton, Lancashire, England on June 8, 1960 at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Manchester, England. He was an only child and his mother abandoned him and his father when Michael was just three years old. This troubling event inspired him to later pen the hit song “Holding Back the Years,” which became one of Simply Red’s most well-known songs. Michael was raised by his father Reginald in Denton, Greater Manchester. He went to Tameside College and Manchester Polytechnic’s School of Art. He later reconnected with his mother who was by then living in Dallas, Texas.

Simply Red

Mick Hucknall is best known for being the lead singer and songwriter of the British soul and pop band Simply Red which formed in 1985. Hucknall became the frontman of Simply Red, easily recognizable with his trademark long, curly red hair that was often featured on album artwork and in Simply Red’s music videos. The band released their debut studio album “Picture Book” in 1985. Since then, they have had ten songs reach the Top 10 in the UK, including the well-known hit “If You Don’t Know Me by Now.” This song along with “Holding Back the Years” got to number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

During their run, Simply Red had five No. 1 albums in the UK. In 1987, Simply Red was nominated for three Grammy Awards including Best New Artist and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for “If You Don’t Know Me By Now” and “Holding Back the Years.” Their second album “Men and Women” was released that same year and the top single from the album, “The Right Thing,” was yet another international hit.

Their 1991 album “Stars” was one of the best-selling albums in UK history. Simply Red was named the Best British Group at the Brit Awards in both 1992 and 1993. By the time the group originally disbanded in 2010, Hucknall was the only remaining original member. They reformed in 2015 and released two more studio albums, “Big Love” in 2015 and “Blue Eyed Soul” in 2019. The band continues to tour and perform with Mick Hucknall still at the vocal helm of the band.

Other Ventures

In the late ’70s Hucknall was a part of a punk band called the Frantic Elevators. He also was one of the founders of the reggae record label Blood and Fire, in addition to the label simplyred.com. In 1997, Hucknall was awarded with an Outstanding Achievement Award from the Music of Black Origin Awards (despite his being Caucasian.) He released a solo album in 2008 titled Tribute to Bobby (blues musician Bobby Bland). In 2009, Mick performed in place of Rod Stewart at a charity performance as a vocalist in a reformed version of Faces. In 2012 he released the album American Soul which reached #6 on the UK charts. Mick also co-owns Ask Property Development.

Personal Life

Hucknall is active politically and was, for many years, a huge supporter of the UK Labour Party. In 1998, he was named on a list of people who had donated more than £5,000 to the party. Hucknall backed Tony Blair’s stance on Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. He backtracked this view though and refused to donate anymore to the party due to the war. He has been much more critical of more recent Labour leaders. Hucknall was a guest on BBC’s “Question Time” in March 2014 where he declared his support for same-sex marriage. In 2019, he ended his longstanding support for the Labour party, citing Corbyn’s stance on antisemitism.

He married Gabriella Wesberry in 2010 at Forter Castle in Scotland. They have one daughter, Romy True Hucknall (b. June 2007.) Hucknall spends a large part of the year in Ireland as he owns Glenmore Estate in County Donegal. He and bandmate Chris De Margary are fishermen who operate a fishing and hunting tourism business from the Estate. Hucknall settled a hunting and fishing rights lawsuit brought by his neighbor in Ireland in March 2014, which had been ongoing for five years. Mick also spends time in Sicily, producing wine under the label “Il Cantante.”