Mickael Mawem and Adam Ondra Advance to Sport Climbing Final

TOKYO – Even if there were mountains in Tokyo, reasonable climbers would not venture into such heat and humidity in the middle of summer to climb them.

Climbers tend to like cool, dry conditions, if given a choice. They hang down by the fingers and often entrust their body weight to a single point of contact – a stuck toe, elbow or knee, a callused fingerprint stain.

Gravity is the enemy of climbing. Sweat, like fatigue, fear and impatience, is secondary. Moisture is a lubricant that no one wants.

Athletes around the world training for the debut of sport climbing at the Olympics have attempted to simulate the conditions predicted for August in Tokyo. In Brno, Czech Republic, Adam Ondra has turned the heat up and turned his home climbing gym into a sauna in recent months. In Salt Lake City, Team USA members trained in a small gym filled with hot air and humidity, like a cigar humidor.