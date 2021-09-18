Mickey Guyton on his debut album, ‘Remember Every Name’

Online, Guyton regularly hurls abusive missives from regressive country fans, who emphasize her claim to the genre or her desire to call out racism in her ranks.

“I’m on antidepressants because it’s been so hard,” she said.

This reference makes the distinctive achievements of Guyton’s debut album even more noteworthy. Although it tackles some darker subject matter, “Remember Her Name” is, at heart, a radically optimistic album, from a firm lyrical stand on decency and empathy to its production, which often features majestic, big-tent country music. Reminds me of the 1990s.

“Big always feels comfortable to me,” Guyton said. “I was always thinking of the big ’90s country throwback.” “I also have a French tip manicure,” she said with a laugh.

The legacy of big-voiced, emotionally colorful singers like Martina McBride is evident on the inspirational “Higher,” the vivid cover and title track of Beyoncé’s “If I Were a Boy,” which plays like a superhero theme song. “Different” bridges shine with off-the-cuff honky-tonk swagger. And “Everyday” is a completely modern anthem for drinking something that isn’t beer, and it’s also, Guyton said, a protest against the Nashville prohibition on women from singing about alcohol.

“There’s so much in this record that’s so positive, that’s so inclusive,” Guyton said of balancing songs drawn from his personal experience with ones that tackle a broad range of topics. “Them ‘Black Like Me’ and ‘What Are You Gonna Tell Her?’ He heard it to be like, ‘Oh.’ I’ve been here with everyone. I’m still writing positive, inclusive songs. You guys never heard them.”

The next challenge is to get people to listen to these songs. Country radio, in particular, has been a place of constant frustration for female artists, even in the wake of 2015’s “Tomato” kerfuffle, where a male radio consultant said female artists should be included in the country airwaves salad. Should be sprayed at least. But that hurdle has created new opportunities for singers like Casey Musgraves, Brandi Carlyle and Maren Morris, who have built their fan bases outside of the usual avenues and with fewer concessions. Which means that even if Guyton’s fresh approach to country doesn’t suit the genre that currently clogs the genre charts, the prospect of forging a new route is more viable than ever.