Micromax In Note 2 price features and specifications launched with auard rear cameras

Micromax in Note 2 price in India: The price of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant has been fixed at Rs 13,490. But the phone can be purchased for Rs 12,490 with an introductory price.

Micromax In Note 2 price : Under Make in India, Micromax has launched the new Micromax IN Note 2 smartphone in India. It is being told that this smartphone is an upgrade version of Micromax in Note 1. On the other hand, looking at the design of Micromax IN Note 2, it is known that this latest smartphone is inspired by Samsung Galaxy S21 Series. Talking about the specialty of Micromax IN Note 2, this smartphone has a quad rear camera setup with AMOLED display. Let’s know about the features, price and specification of Micromax IN Note 2…

Features of Micromax IN Note 2 – Micromax’s new smartphone has four rear cameras with LED flash on the back panel, 48 megapixel primary camera, along with 5 megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 2 megapixel macro camera and 2 megapixel depth camera sensor. A 16-megapixel front camera sensor is located for selfie.

Specifications of Micromax IN Note 2 – This smartphone has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. The smartphone comes with 550 nits peak brightness, 466 pix and 20: 9 aspect ratio. Apart from this, Corning Gorilla Glass has been given for protection in this smartphone.

Talking about the operating system of Micromax IN Note 2, it has a MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core processor for speed and multitasking. At the same time, G76 GPU has been given in it for graphics. Apart from this, the smartphone has 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB UFS 2.1 storage.

Price of Micromax IN Note 2 – The price of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant has been fixed at Rs 13,490. But the phone can be purchased for Rs 12,490 with an introductory price. At the same time, this smartphone will be made available for sale through Flipkart from January 30.

Also read: This model of Oppo will have the thinnest bezel ever, know what else will be special

Connectivity of Micromax IN Note 2 – This Micromax smartphone will get 4G dual-SIM, Bluetooth, side-mount fingerprint sensor, GPS, VoLTE and dual-band Wi-Fi support. On the other hand, talking about the battery, it will get 30w fast charging support with a strong 5000mAh battery.