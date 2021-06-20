Micromax IOne Launched In India, Here The Compression Of Redmi Go

New Delhi: Indigenous electronics company Micromax has launched its new smartphone iOne in India. This budget range smartphone of the company comes with a notch display and 5 megapixel rear and front cameras. It is known that recently Chinese electronic company Xiaomi has introduced its cheapest smartphone redmi go in India. So let’s compare these two budget range smartphones and see which one is better.

price and storage

Micromax iOne has been introduced in India for Rs 4,999. In this price you will get 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage variants. At the same time, the company is selling Redmi Go for a price of Rs 4,499. This price is of 1 GB RAM and 8 GB storage variants. The storage of both the smartphones can be expanded up to 128 GB via microSD card. iOne is better in terms of RAM and storage but the price of Redmi Go is less than this.

specification

Micromax iOne has a 5.45 inch HD IPS display. The phone works on Android Pie and comes with an octa-core chipset. On the other hand, 5 inch HD Plus display has been given in Redmi Go. This phone works on Android 8.1 Oreo and it comes with Snapdragon 425 SoC. Here iOne is looking much better in terms of screen and Android. At the same time, Redmi Go is better in terms of processor.

camera and battery

Talking about the camera section, Micromax iOne has a 5 megapixel rear camera and a 5 megapixel front camera. On the other hand, 8 megapixel rear camera has been given for photography in Redmi Go. At the same time, this phone also has a 5 megapixel front camera for selfie. For power, 2,200 mAh battery has been given in iOne and 3000 mAh battery has been given in Redmi Go. If we look at the cameras of both the smartphones here, apart from the front camera, Redmi Go is ahead with the 8-megapixel rear camera. At the same time, Redmi Go has also won in terms of battery.