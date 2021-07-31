Micromax launches new no hang budget smartphone with amazing features

Micromax In 2b Micromax recently launched its new smartphone Micromax In 2b in the Indian market. According to Micromax this phone ‘ No Hang Phone ‘ Is. Ever since the launch, there has been excitement among the people for this new smartphone from Micromax.

New Delhi. Indian company Micromax is known for bringing low budget touch screen phones to India. Recently Micromax launched its new smartphone in the market. The name of this smartphone is Micromax In 2b. This smartphone is the latest smartphone of In series after Micromax In 1b. Due to the presence of more features in a low budget, people are excited about this phone.

Also read – Nokia T20 Tablet: Nokia’s first tablet with cool features to be launched soon!

Features of Micromax In 2b

No Hang Phone

Micromax company has told that the biggest feature of this new smartphone is its non-hanging. Users have to face problems when the phone hangs. In such a situation, due to the ‘No Hang Phone’ of Micromax In 2b, its users will not have to face this problem.

Let’s take a look at other features of this smartphone.

Micromax In 2b has GSM/HSPA/LTE network technology.

Micromax In 2b has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen.

The weight of Micromax In 2b is 190 grams.

Micromax In 2b has dual sim.

Micromax In 2b works on Android 11 operating system.

Micromax In 2b is powered by Unisoc T610’s ARM Cortex A75 octa-core processor.

There will be two models of Micromax In 2b available. The first is the model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB memory and the second is the model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB memory.

Micromax In 2b has 13+2 megapixel dual rear camera and 5 megapixel front camera.

Micromax In 2b packs a 5000 mAh non removable battery with 10W charging.

Micromax In 2b will be available in three colors Black, Blue and Green.

Also read – Made in India Smartphones: All Micromax In Note 1 phones sold out within minutes in the first sale

Price

Micromax In 2b is priced at Rs 7,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model and Rs 8,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model.

where to buy

Micromax In 2b can be purchased from Micromax’s official website and Flipkart. The first sale of this smartphone will start on August 6.