Micromax to launch soon in Note 1 Pro: Indian company prepares big! The Micromax Note 1 Pro is expected to launch in India by the end of September

Home company Micromax is once again preparing to launch a new smartphone in its Note series. According to the news, the company may launch the Pro model of Micromax in Note 1. Information related to the launch of Micromax in Note 1 Pro has been shared by a tipster.

According to tech tipster Mukul Sharma (uffstufflistings), Micromax’s next smartphone is called the Micromax in Note 1 Pro. He says the phone will be launched at the end of September.

Good news! Indian brands dominate the smartwatch market, overtaking the giants to capture 70% of the market.

Apart from the name of the smartphone and the release timeline, Sharma has not disclosed any other information related to the device. But it has already been revealed that the MediaTek Helio G90 chipset will be offered in the Note 1 Pro at Micromax.

Micromax IN Note 1 feature
Performance MediaTek Helio G85 (MT6769V / CZ)
Performance 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
Storage 64 GB
Camera 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Battery 5000 mAh
RAM 4 GB, 4 GB