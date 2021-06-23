Micromax will launch cheap and great smartphone, features revealed before launch

New Delhi. There is a competition among mobile companies to launch the cheapest mobiles with more than one great features. Made in India smartphone maker Micromax has again made a big comeback in the market last year. The company had launched several smartphones simultaneously. According to the latest reports, the company is now going to launch another new smartphone, which will be of the very law budget segment. It is reported that the company can soon launch Micromax In 2B, which will be the successor version of Micromax In 1B launched last year. Recently, the upcoming smartphone Micromax In 2B has been spotted on Geekbench.

Revealed from the post shared on Twitter

Tipster Mukul Sharma recently shared a post on his Twitter, in which some information related to the upcoming smartphone Micromax In 2B has been given. Also shared a screenshot of the listing on Geekbench. Some features of the upcoming smartphone have been revealed from this screenshot. As per this screenshot, Micromax In 2B can be offered on octa-core 1.8GHz Unisoc T610 chipset. This makes it clear that this will be the company’s low budget range smartphone.

Such can be the features of mobile

Media reports are claiming that Mali G52 MP2 GPU will be used for graphics in Micromax In 2B. It will be given 4 GB RAM and it is expected that it can be launched in many other storage variants. However, other variants have not been disclosed yet. This smartphone will be based on Android 11 OS. This smartphone has got 350 single core score and 1204 multi core score on Geekbench.

This smartphone was launched last year

Micromax in 1b was launched last year. This smartphone has a 6.52 inch HD + display. It is based on MediaTek Helio G35 processor and has 4GB of RAM. This smartphone has been introduced in two storage variants 32GB and 64GB. For power backup, it has a strong battery of 5,000mAh. With this smartphone based on the stock Android OS, the company has announced OS updates for two years. It has a dual rear camera setup. Its primary sensor is 13MP while a depth sensor of 2MP has been given. There is an 8MP front camera.