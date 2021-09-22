Microsoft announces Surface Pro 8 with 13-inch 120Hz display and Thunderbolt

Microsoft is announcing the Surface Pro 8 today, the biggest upgrade to its Intel-powered Surface Pro lineup since the Surface Pro 3 in 2014. While we’ve seen the Surface Pro’s design change for seven years, the Surface Pro 8 jumps to a 120Hz display with thinner bezels, Thunderbolt 4 support, and a new keyboard that neatly houses an upgraded Surface Slim Pen 2.

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 has taken most of the best parts of the Surface Pro X and pairs them with an Intel chip. This is the Surface Pro we’ve been waiting for years.

The 13-inch PixelSense Flow display, as Microsoft calls it, is larger than the 12.3-inch display found on most Surface Pro devices, and has a higher resolution as well. The display also supports Dolby Vision and Adaptive Color technology.

The larger display helps reduce the bezel on the edges of the Surface Pro 8, making it look closer to the Surface Pro X. But the most important part of the Pro 8’s display is that it’s now 120Hz. While it will run at 60Hz by default, the display will jump to 120Hz dynamically for touch or stylus functions.

Surface Pro 8 will use the new Dynamic Refresh Rate feature of Windows 11. Dynamic Refresh Rate works similarly to Apple’s High Refresh Rate Promotion displays, allowing the display to fluctuate between different refresh rates depending on the tasks. Microsoft is primarily using this new Surface Pro 8 display to boost the incoming performance on the device and make touch-based scrolling a lot easier.

The different Surface Pro Signature keyboard now also includes a new Surface Slim Pen 2 that’s similar to the keyboard and stylus combo found on the Surface Pro X. The stylus charges into the keyboard base and includes a built-in haptic motor that attempts to replicate this. The feeling of writing on paper. This new stylus has also reduced latency and improved precision thanks to a redesigned tip.

Inside is where the Surface Pro 8 gets even more interesting. Microsoft is finally supporting Thunderbolt 4 here, and dropping the old USB-A port. The Pro 8 will ship with two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and the usual Surface Connect port for charging. This means you can connect the Surface Pro 8 to multiple 4K displays, use high-speed external storage, or even connect to an external GPU to turn this tablet into a gaming PC.

The Surface Pro 8 will also ship with Intel’s 11th Gen quad-core processor and up to 32GB of RAM. Microsoft hasn’t announced pricing or availability yet, but Windows 11 ships on October 5th, so it’s likely very soon.

