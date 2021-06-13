Microsoft announces The Outer Worlds 2 at its E3 2021 showcase



(*2*)Microsoft introduced The Outer Worlds 2, a sequel to Obsidian’s 2019 role-playing shooter, at its E3 2021 showcase on Sunday. The trailer offered only a few particulars concerning the upcoming sport — and in reality, poked enjoyable at related early bulletins by brazenly addressing simply how devoid of actual particulars the trailer was.

“Now, we see our hero, however solely their silhouette, as a result of the builders haven’t completed the design,” an ominous voice says within the ridiculously over-the-top trailer. “Or completed the story. Or completed any gameplay that’s really prepared to point out. In actual fact, the one factor they’ve completed… is the title.”

A submit on Xbox Wire does reveal only a bit of details about the sport, although. “Going down in a brand new star system with a brand new crew, we’re excited to convey everybody again to The Outer Worlds franchise,” Obsidian studio head Feargus Urquhart stated within the submit.

Urquhart talked about Avowed, its upcoming fantasy RPG introduced at final July’s Xbox showcase, however solely to say that there’s no replace to share proper now. “For individuals who are questioning about Avowed, the group is difficult at work making one thing we’re certain followers of our video games and the Pillars of Eternity universe are going to like,” Urquhart stated. “Whereas we aren’t displaying something proper now, we’re wanting ahead to displaying off what now we have been engaged on quickly.”