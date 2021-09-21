Microsoft gets ready to launch the Surface Pro 8 I’ve been waiting for years

Microsoft is planning to launch its latest Surface Pro 8 tablet tomorrow. Sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans reveal ledge That the new Surface Pro 8 will be shipped with the biggest hardware design and specification changes since the Surface Pro 3 was launched more than seven years ago. The Surface Pro 8 looks like the Surface Pro redesign I’ve been waiting for a long time.

Microsoft is planning to bring most of the sleek design elements of the Surface Pro X to the Surface Pro 8. The tablet itself will be more rounded at the edges, and will house a new thinner Surface Pen, just like a new Surface Keyboard Pro. does x. While the top and bottom display bezels of the Surface Pro 8 won’t be completely eliminated, they will be very small at the edges and almost edge-to-edge. However, the Surface Pro 8 will still be slightly thicker than the Pro X.

I’m also hoping that Microsoft will replace the Surface Pro 8 display with a 120Hz panel that will use Windows 11’s new Dynamic Refresh Rate feature. The dynamic refresh rate is similar to the way Apple’s high refresh-rate promotion displays work, allowing the display to fluctuate between different refresh rates based on tasks. Microsoft is primarily using this new Surface Pro 8 display to boost incoming performance on the device, and make scrolling in web pages and some apps much smoother.

The inking improvements on the Surface Pro 8 will be significant thanks to this new display and updated Surface Pen. The same slim stylus design found on the Pro X will be available on the Pro 8, and Microsoft is making some solid improvements here. The new Surface Pen will support haptic feedback so you get subtle sensations from drawing, and the tip has been improved for better pressure sensitivity.

Microsoft is also moving to Thunderbolt on the Surface Pro 8, removing the USB-A port and moving to two USB-C ports that will support high-speed data transfer. Again, it is similar to the Surface Pro X which also ships with dual USB-C ports.

When I reviewed the Surface Pro 7 two years ago, I said “I wish it looked like a Surface Pro X,” and the Pro 8 delivers most of the Pro X’s improvements. Microsoft is sticking with Intel’s 11th Gen chips, which means the big difference between a regular Surface Pro and Surface Pro X will come down to battery life and performance.

If the Surface Pro 8 can deliver solid battery life, it could be the best Intel-powered Surface Pro ever. After years of refining the Surface Pro 3’s design, the Surface Pro 8 is ready for a design overhaul for Windows 11 with its refreshed UI.

ledge Tomorrow will cover all Microsoft Surface news. We’re expecting a Surface Pro 8, a new Surface Book design, a Surface Pro X update, a Surface Go 3, and a Surface Duo 2. Microsoft’s event starts on September 22 at 11 a.m. ET, and we’ll have it all covered. news live.