Microsoft is holding an Xbox and Bethesda showcase on June 13th



Microsoft’s massive E3 occasion to showcase upcoming Xbox and Bethesda video games will kick off on Sunday, June 13th at 1PM ET. Will probably be a 90-minute present.

“The present will likely be centered on video games from Xbox Recreation Studios, Bethesda, and many sport creators from our companions around the globe,” Aaron Greenberg, basic supervisor of Xbox video games advertising, mentioned in a weblog publish.

Microsoft accomplished its large acquisition of ZeniMax Media, the mother or father firm of Bethesda Softworks, in March, so this occasion would be the first alternative to see what the 2 corporations have been cooking up collectively. The acquisition doesn’t imply that each one Bethesda video games at the moment are Xbox exclusives — the upcoming Deathloop, from Bethesda-owned Arkane Studios, is debuting on PS5 and PC — however Microsoft’s Phil Spencer has already mentioned that “some new titles sooner or later” will solely be coming to Xbox and the corporate’s Xbox Recreation Go subscription service.

There are a whole lot of potential titles that might be on show throughout the June showcase. We may get our subsequent take a look at Halo Infinite following its tough exhibiting final July and subsequent delay to this yr. (It’s set to launch within the fall.) Psychonauts 2 appears tantalizingly near launch, particularly after a latest replace video posted by developer Double Nice, so we would get some information in regards to the long-in-the-works sequel. Microsoft introduced upcoming new titles within the Fable and Forza Motorsport sequence final yr, so we might hear extra about these video games and different titles revealed ultimately summer season’s Xbox showcase. And from Bethesda, fingers crossed we’ll lastly be taught extra about Starfield and the brand new Indiana Jones sport.