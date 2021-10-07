Microsoft is releasing a translucent controller for Xbox’s 20th birthday

Microsoft is celebrating the Xbox’s 20th birthday with some new, translucent accessories, including a wireless controller and a wired gaming headset. They’ll launch on November 15, 2021 – today marks 20 years – and pre-orders are available now.

Starting with the controller, Microsoft says its translucent look is a callback to the controllers that shipped with the original Xbox Debug Kit. There are splashes of the brand’s signature green on the Xbox home button as well as the D-pad and rear grips. Microsoft painted the components silver so that they were easy to see through its cover. Internally, however, it is the same model that comes with the Series S and Series X consoles, with Bluetooth support for connecting to mobile devices and PCs. This controller costs $69.99 to preorder through the Microsoft Store, though it will apparently be available at various retailers on launch day.

Connect your 20th Anniversary controller to your Xbox Series X|S and unlock a special dynamic background that comes to life with glowing lines and moving sparks pic.twitter.com/RnCpzr9rDR — xbox (@xbox) October 7, 2021

Wired Xbox stereo headsets are also getting the translucent treatment, but on a smaller scale. Its ear cup can be seen, which has a green 20th anniversary color on the left ear cup. There are bright green accents on the grille between the ear pads and the cup, as well as on the microphone. This special-edition headset will cost $69.99, as well, which is $10 more than the standard model’s pricing. You can read more about this model in our previous coverage (without the cool 20th anniversary design).