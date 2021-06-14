Microsoft just launched a bunch of new games on Xbox Game Pass at E3 2021



Microsoft has introduced a complete slate of games that will likely be becoming a member of Xbox Game Pass as we speak, with 11 new titles accessible on the subscription service through Xbox and PC.

The new Game Pass titles had been introduced throughout Microsoft and Bethesda’s joint E3 convention on Sunday. The lion’s share comes from Bethesda, which provides 10 extra titles to the service, along with the 20 Bethesda titles added to the service because it was acquired by Microsoft earlier this 12 months. Six of these titles will even be accessible through Xbox, PC, and xCloud. PC gamers will even have entry to Fallout: New Vegas beginning as we speak.

As well as, Yakuza: Like A Dragon has additionally been added to Xbox Game Pass, which is out there as we speak. Your entire mainline Yakuza sequence can be already accessible on the service.

Right here’s the total listing of newly introduced Xbox Game Pass games:

Arx Fatalis (PC)

Fallout (PC)

Fallout 2 (PC)

Fallout: Ways (PC)

Fallout 3 (console, PC, Cloud)

Fallout: New Vegas (PC)

Dishonored: Demise of the Outsider (console, PC, Cloud)

The Evil Inside 2 (console, PC, Cloud)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (console, PC, Cloud)

RAGE (console, PC, Cloud)

Doom (2016) (console, Cloud)

Yakuza: Like A Dragon (console, PC, Cloud)

Along with these games, Again 4 Blood has additionally been introduced for Xbox Game Pass when it launches on October twelfth.