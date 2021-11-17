Microsoft launches Surface GO 3 laptop with Windows 11 inbuilt, know price and features

Microsoft has launched its latest Surface Go 3 laptop in India. It is a 2-in-1 device, which comes with support for touch screen. This laptop can be used in three different modes, which include laptop mode, tablet mode and stand mode. Its most important thing is that Microsoft Go 3 comes with Windows 11 inbuilt and supports a digital pen. Let us know how much will be the price and what will be the specialty.

Specifications, Features

The new Microsoft laptop comes with up to 128GB of SSD storage and up to 8GB of RAM options. Microsoft Surface Go 3 flaunts a 10.5-inch PixelSense display, which comes with a 1920×1280 pixels display with 220ppi pixel density. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The Microsoft laptop is coming with dual-core Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y and dual-core 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10100Y. It is supported by Intel UHD Graphics 615 for the GPU.

This device has a 5MP front camera. There is also an 8MP rear camera and it will be capable of recording 1080p HD videos. It features dual far-field studio mics and 2W stereo speakers with support for Dolby Audio. It also supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. Microsoft is also offering an LTE Advanced model of the Surface Go 3.

long battery life

Microsoft is claiming that users will get up to 11 hours of battery life with normal usage. Connectivity options include 1x USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack, a microSD card reader, and Surface Connect port for charging. The device also comes preloaded with Microsoft suite of apps. These include Microsoft 365, Teams, Edge.

microsoft surface go 3 price

Microsoft Surface Go 3 can be purchased in India for a starting price of Rs 57,999. Another model has been given for the business, which will be sold at a starting price of Rs 42,999 and will go up to Rs 62,999.