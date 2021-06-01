Microsoft mistake suggests PS5 or Nintendo Switch may support more Dolby tech



On Monday, Microsoft printed a now-deleted weblog publish on Xbox Wire France that claimed Dolby Imaginative and prescient and Atmos will likely be Xbox console exclusives for 2 years. (You may learn a cached model of the weblog right here.) On Tuesday, nevertheless, Microsoft mentioned the publish had inaccurate info and that there truly isn’t an exclusivity deal in place.

“A weblog publish was mistakenly printed by a neighborhood Xbox staff that included inaccurate info concerning exclusivity of Dolby Atmos and Dolby Imaginative and prescient on Xbox Sequence X|S,” a Microsoft spokesperson tells GadgetClock. “There is no such thing as a exclusivity settlement of both tech on Xbox. We’re proud to accomplice with Dolby to supply Dolby Atmos and Dolby Imaginative and prescient to avid gamers on Xbox and can have more to share concerning the basic availability of Dolby Imaginative and prescient on Xbox Sequence X|S quickly.”

Microsoft’s assertion is rigorously worded in such a method that means, with out confirming, that rival platforms just like the PS5 and Nintendo Switch might get the superior encompass sound and HDR tech sooner or later. Technically, the PS5 already helps Dolby Atmos, however only for Blu-ray films. Whereas Nintendo has historically solely provided restricted support for encompass sound or superior show output, the corporate’s anticipated to launch an upgraded “Switch Professional” as quickly as this September, the place Dolby’s tech could be a greater match.

The Xbox Sequence X and S already support Dolby Atmos, and support for Dolby Imaginative and prescient might roll out broadly quickly — Microsoft started testing of Dolby Imaginative and prescient on the Xbox Sequence X and S with testers within the Xbox Insider “alpha ring” group in mid-May. Microsoft additionally provided Dolby Imaginative and prescient on its Xbox One S and One X consoles, but it surely wasn’t actually used for video games; Dolby has marketed since September 2020 that the Xbox Sequence X and Sequence S could be the primary consoles to support each whereas gaming.