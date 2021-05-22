Microsoft Office Gets Dark Mode For Android Users





San Francisco: Microsoft is rolling out a darkish mode to its Office app for Android customers. Additionally Learn – Twitter Begins Rolling Out Areas on Android in India, Know All About The Audio Chat Software

Whereas the Office app has been obtainable on iOS and Android for greater than a 12 months, solely the iOS model has included built-in darkish mode help till now, GadgetClock reported. Additionally Learn – From Subsequent 12 months, WhatsApp Will Cease Engaged on These iPhones, Android Telephones | Right here’s Why

“It’s been a extremely requested function by a lot of our prospects,” Sourab Nagpal, a product supervisor at Microsoft, was quoted as saying. Additionally Learn – WhatsApp’s New Characteristic Will Enable Users to Mute Movies Earlier than Sending

“Many individuals desire utilizing Dark Mode as they discover it supplies a extra snug visible expertise for studying and dealing on cell units,” Nagpal added.

The newest Office app for Android will now robotically allow the darkish mode when you’ve got set that as a system desire in your Android system.

Dark mode may also be toggled from the house tab within the Office app, the report stated.

The corporate stated it’s rolling out darkish mode for Office on Android over the approaching weeks, so it won’t seem for all customers immediately.

Microsoft’s Office app for Android combines Phrase, Excel, and PowerPoint right into a single software. It additionally consists of fast actions like scanning PDFs, and even capturing whiteboards, textual content and tables into digital variations.