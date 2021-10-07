Microsoft promises to actively look into the right to repair

Microsoft has agreed to conduct an independent third-party study of its potential impact on making it easier to repair its devices and has agreed to make changes based on those findings by the end of 2022. grain to grind And Shareholder Advocacy Group As You Sow. The settlement was reached after As You Sow filed a shareholder resolution asking Microsoft to look into the potential impact, making it easier for consumers to repair their devices. As Yu Sou has withdrawn its resolution based on the results of the study, in exchange for a study by Microsoft to repair shops that are not official Microsoft service providers and to make parts and documentation more available.

As You Sow calls Microsoft’s commitment “an encouraging step,” but it’s worth bearing in mind that right now Step One – Exactly what Microsoft did today, it is said it will conduct a study and then use it to “guide” plans for expanding product design and device repair options. ledge Microsoft spokesperson. The fact that the company is willing to do less than that is encouraging and does more than other tech giants when it comes to the right to repair. But without the details, it’s hard to say how big of an impact this will have.

Microsoft reportedly won’t release actual study

It is also unclear whether the public will receive those details. According to grain to grind, Microsoft must post a summary of the study by May 2022, but not the actual study itself (citing concerns over trade secrets). With that said, it should be easy to tell if Microsoft is keeping its word on it — either your Surface Pro or Xbox will be easy to repair at a third-party store, or it won’t.

grain to grind Also quotes iFixit’s US Policy Directory, which lays out Microsoft’s lobbying efforts. According to the US Public Interest Research Group (or US PIRG), Microsoft has been involved in lobbying against right-to-repair laws in Colorado and Washington. If that kind of behavior continues, it will be hard to prop up Microsoft for any positive action it does for the right to repair.

iFixit calls Microsoft’s agreement a “huge, historic step”

Despite the warnings, supporters of Right to Repair see the deal as a good thing. iFixit CEO Kyle Wiens Calls It A “huge, milestone step” on Twitter and, in an email ledge, said that it “wasn’t just talking,” citing improvements in the Surface Laptop’s improvements over the years. PRIG’s right to repair was also told to the campaign manager ledge that it was the “real deal” and cited it as evidence that Microsoft is “changing its tune” regarding the right to repair. If it makes significant changes, Microsoft could be ahead of the curve in reducing the impact of its products on e-waste and emissions – both President Joe Biden and the FTC working to crack down on companies making illegal are. It is difficult for consumers to repair their equipment.