Microsoft Surface 2021 event: Rumors, news and announcements

September 22 is officially the first day of fall, and with it comes gadget season. As in previous years, Microsoft is coming into the mix with its upcoming Surface event, where we expect the company to announce a range of products during its livestream presentation on Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET/8AM PT.

Microsoft has been building up a lot of momentum recently with the imminent launch of Windows 11. And with the new operating system launching on October 5th, it’s only natural to showcase it with new devices.

Reports and leaks indicate that we may see updates to Microsoft’s Surface Pro, Surface Book, Surface Go and Surface Duo lines. Several details of the Surface Pro 8 have already been leaked, including its new Intel 11th Gen processor, 120Hz display and switch to Thunderbolt port. While less preliminary information has been revealed on the Book and Go refresh, the former is tipped for a significant design overhaul while the latter is likely to get its changes from the inside.

Beyond Windows 11 devices, Microsoft is expected to announce a successor to the dual-screen Surface Duo. Leaks for the Duo 2 began in the summer, promising an internal spec bump and a new triple-camera setup in addition to a few small design tweaks. The big questions surrounding the Duo 2 lie in software and support, as the original Duo stalled — it’s still stuck on Android 10 when Android 12 is around the corner — and slow sales made it into clearance sections of many retailers. Has dropped.

Whether Microsoft really proves its Android chops with Duo 2 or launches a surprise with its new flagship for Windows 11, we’ll watch live and keep you updated here as new products are announced.