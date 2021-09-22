Microsoft Surface Duo 2: How to Preorder

As expected, Microsoft announced the new Surface Duo 2, an otherwise laptop-focused Surface event. The tech giant debuted new Android phones along with four new Surface devices including the Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 8 and Surface Go 3.

With a few major updates, the successor to last year’s Surface Duo is faster and comes equipped with an improved camera and support for contactless payments. Pricing starts at $1,499.99, and the dual-screen, hinged device will launch on October 20th. However, you can now preorder the phone as well as other Surface hardware from several retailers, and check our hands-on to see if it’s worth buying here.

How to preorder Surface Duo 2

Unlike its predecessor, the Surface Duo 2 runs on Android 11, supports 5G as well as wireless charging, and features an NFC chip for contactless payments. It has a dynamic triple-camera system that includes a 12MP telephoto at the front, which allows for high-resolution video calls, as well as a 16MP ultrawide lens at the rear. Similar to its Android-equipped rivals – specifically, this year’s Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 and Galaxy S21 Ultra – the Duo 2 uses Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 888 processor as well as 8GB of RAM.

In terms of display, the two 5.8-inch, 1344 x 1892 OLED touchscreens open up to 8.3 inches diagonally and offer the ability to run two selected apps side-by-side. You can also drag and drop between screens in select apps. When it comes to the overall design, the device has slim bezels and is sold in both “Glacier” and “Obsidian” colors. Note, however, that Microsoft isn’t selling the 512GB configuration in Obsidian tones.

Surface Duo 2 is currently available for preorder from Microsoft. Unlocked, you can buy the base 128GB model for $1,499.99 upfront, while the 256GB and 512GB versions retail for $1,599.99 and $1,799.99, respectively.

We will update this post with career promotions if they become available.