Microsoft teases a ‘next generation of Windows’ announcement ‘very soon’

Microsoft teases a ‘subsequent generation of Home windows’ announcement ‘very quickly’



Microsoft isn’t speaking about its huge Home windows plans at Construct 2021 this week, and that’s as a result of the corporate is getting ready to element what’s subsequent for its PC working system individually. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella teased this announcement throughout his Construct keynote this morning, revealing he has been testing “the subsequent generation of Home windows” in current months.

“Quickly we’ll share one of essentially the most vital updates to Home windows of the previous decade to unlock larger financial alternative for builders and creators. I’ve been self-hosting it over the previous a number of months, and I’m extremely excited in regards to the subsequent generation of Home windows. Our promise to you is that this: we’ll create extra alternative for each Home windows developer right now and welcome each creator who’s on the lookout for essentially the most progressive, new, open platform to construct and distribute and monetize purposes. We sit up for sharing extra very quickly.”

Microsoft has been engaged on a new app retailer for Home windows in current months, alongside some vital UI adjustments to the working system. Nadella seems to reference the shop adjustments right here, with a promise to unlock a higher financial system for builders and creators inside Home windows itself.

It will possible embrace some vital adjustments to the Home windows Retailer, permitting builders to submit any Home windows software — together with browsers like Chrome or Firefox. Rumors have steered Microsoft could even enable third-party commerce platforms in apps, so builders may keep away from Microsoft’s personal 15 p.c lower on apps and 12 p.c lower on video games.

Nadella’s particular point out of a “subsequent generation of Home windows” is attention-grabbing, too. Microsoft sometimes refers to every thing as “Home windows 10,” and this language may recommend the corporate is getting ready a extra vital shift with Home windows branding than simply the consumer interface alone.

Microsoft confirmed final week that Home windows 10X, its OS initially constructed for dual-screen units, will now not ship. The software program maker is now bringing the perfect bits of Home windows 10X, a simplified model of Home windows, into the principle model of Home windows 10 as an alternative. We’re anticipating to see some vital UI adjustments to Home windows beneath one thing codenamed “Solar Valley.”

Some of that work has already began, with new system icons, File Explorer enhancements, and the top of Home windows 95-era icons. Microsoft can be specializing in enhancing the fundamental foundations of Home windows, with fixes for a rearranging apps challenge on a number of screens, the addition of the Xbox Auto HDR function, and enhancements to Bluetooth audio assist.

Nadella says we’ll hear extra in regards to the future of Home windows “very quickly,” so we’d count on some sort of announcement or occasion within the coming weeks forward.