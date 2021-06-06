Microsoft Word 16.0.14131.20166 APK for Android – Download



Microsoft Word app allows its users to Create, Edit, View and Share files Word documents on your phone or tablet for free. Word also lets the user view and edit the Office Docs that come attached with emails. With the Word app, your Office moves along with you.

Typing on a phone isn’t the most comfortable way to compose a long document, but the mobile app can be very handy for starting new docs or making quick edits to existing ones while you’re on the go. Word also introduced PDF reader which makes it easier to read any PDF file. Adobe Reader is another PDF reader which you can try if you mostly work with PDF documents.

Microsoft Word app for Easy edits

If you mostly work with Word documents or want to create Text documents, Scripts, Blogs, Write-ups, and Resumes easily then Microsoft Word app is your best bet. Not only that, but you can also easily customize files with the new robust tools offered in the Word app. Word app also easily syncs with One Drive for cross-device integration. So the documents on your computer are easily available on your Word app for android.

Have a jump start on creating the following with the already beautifully designed modern templates. Handle Projects like the breeze and finish on time to meet deadlines. Your Assignments will also be completed on time because you can make those edits on the go saving up for the lost time.

Or you can write a quick Letter and send an email instantly. And last but not least are Notes that can be taken anywhere in the field or the toilet, the power of the Word app in your hand always. Make use of the enriched You will have the best formatting and layout options available in Microsoft Word to help you note down your own ideas and express them creatively in your own writing.

The format and the layout of the documents will remain the same, no matter what device you use the app on. To download the app just click on the download button above to start the download from our secure server. If you already a word user or have used it before let us know about your experience. For Word shortcuts and tricks visit here.