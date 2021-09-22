Microsoft’s 2021 Surface event: Start times and how to watch

Microsoft is holding an online hardware event on Wednesday, September 22 at 11AM ET/8AM PT, where it’s expected to announce the redesigned Surface tablet and laptop (and potentially a new phone). ledge Will cover any announcements from the event and run a world-class live blog, and here’s how you can watch with us too.

It’s easy: There’ll be a livestream on the events page of Microsoft’s website, and you’ll be able to watch it on Microsoft’s Surface Twitter Account. you can follow @verge on twitter It’s like watching news from the event.

Looming on the event is the upcoming release of Windows 11, coming October 5. While it’s almost a given that everything Microsoft announced at Wednesday’s event will run the new OS, it will be interesting if there are rumors about Microsoft releasing a new version of its Arm-based Surface Pro X tablet. We don’t have a very clear picture of how Windows 11 will tie in with Microsoft’s long-running Arm computing ambitions — and a new computer, perhaps with a new Microsoft-designed chip, is about the company. Might be a good time to talk. The future of Windows outside of Intel, AMD and x86 in general.

Some traditional x86 computers are also likely to be shown at the event, with rumors suggesting we’ll see a Surface Pro 8 tablet, a new Surface Book laptop, and an updated Surface Go. There is also a real possibility that we will see a follow-up to Microsoft’s Surface Duo folding phone.

But, if you’re listening, Microsoft, I’d really like to see a version of the beautiful Surface Ergonomic Keyboard, this time without the number pad to get in the way of mouseovers. Your second keyboard, the Sculpt Ergonomic, isn’t very well built, and I’d prefer Bluetooth instead of a USB dongle.

Stay tuned for Wednesday morning news ledge, and visit Microsoft’s website to watch the stream.