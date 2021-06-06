Microsoft’s Bing Briefly Blocked ‘Tank Man’ on Tiananmen Anniversary

Microsoft’s Bing search engine briefly blocked photographs and movies of the well-known “tank man” of Tiananmen Sq. on Friday, the anniversary of China’s bloodbath of pro-democracy protesters in 1989, in what the corporate mentioned was an error.

Customers outdoors China reported that the search engine had returned textual content outcomes for “tank man” — because the unknown individual, carrying buying luggage, who blocked a line of tanks in central Beijing after the killings has change into recognized. However Bing’s video and picture tabs displayed no references to the occasion.

It was unclear how geographically widespread the filtering was.

The “tank man” photographs are routinely blocked inside China, as are different references to the army’s crackdown on the Tiananmen Sq. protesters, which left tons of or extra lifeless.

Microsoft didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark. A Microsoft spokeswoman mentioned in an announcement that the filtering was attributable to “unintended human error” and that the corporate was working to resolve the issue. By early Saturday, the location was as soon as once more returning the video and picture outcomes.