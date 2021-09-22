Microsoft’s Fall Surface event: 7 biggest announcements

Microsoft just wrapped up its latest Surface event, and it was packed with news — including a redesigned Surface Pro 8, a camera-equipped Surface Duo 2, and even a new Also included is the flagship laptop which puts a hinge on the back of the screen.

In case you weren’t able to watch the show live, check out all the biggest announcements from the event here. And if you’re interested in purchasing any of the products, they’re all available for preorder the Wednesday before their October 5th release.

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 brings a major redesign to the popular Surface Pro line, with thinner bezels, a larger 13-inch touchscreen, two Thunderbolt 4 ports (meaning no more USB-A ports), and more. It also supports the new Surface Slim Pen 2.

Microsoft’s latest flagship laptop is the Surface Laptop Studio, a powerful notebook that puts a hinge in the middle of the screen so you can more easily bring the screen forward to touch or draw on it.

Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 adds several much-requested changes from the original, including support for 5G networks and a triple-lens camera system. There’s also a new Glance Bar that shows you things like the time and how much battery is left when the device is turned off.

Microsoft announced a new stylus, the Surface Slim Pen 2, and it has built-in haptics designed to give you more tactile feedback as you use it.

The Surface Go 3, Microsoft’s low-end Surface, is getting updated with a new Intel processor.

Microsoft’s new Surface Adaptive Kit includes labels and port indicators that you can apply to your Surface to make it easier to use, plus opener tools to help you open the Surface device’s lid or pop out its kickstand .

Microsoft’s new Ocean Plastic mouse is made from 20 percent recycled ocean plastic and packaging that is 100 percent recyclable.