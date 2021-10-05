Microsoft’s new Surface Pen looks like it’s alive

Microsoft’s new Surface Pro 8 has a gorgeous 120Hz display and updated internals, but it’s really the new Surface Slim Pen 2 that caught my attention. Microsoft has added haptics features to its stylus for the first time, thanks to a new custom chip. This has replaced incoming on the Surface Pro 8.

I thought haptic feedback would be a gimmick until I started testing it later this week. In the Sketchable Windows app, you can select from a variety of drawing tools, such as brushes, pencils, markers, inking nibs, and even chalk. They all now feel completely different, thanks to the haptics in the Surface Slim Pen 2.

It’s not the buzzy haptic feedback you’re probably used to from a phone, the haptics are more subtle here and adjust to give you a slightly different feel of drawing depending on the tool selected. It’s hard to describe without feeling it yourself, but the chalk feels… chalky, and there’s a slight tension in the tip of the ink that you’d expect to feel on real paper.

However, this tactile feedback extends beyond just drawing tools. In Microsoft Office, you can feel subtle vibrations through the pen that let you know when gestures are detected, such as drawing shapes and then converting them automatically. There are subtle haptics that tell you when an action has been taken or when you are selecting objects. It’s a little underplayed in Sketchable, but it’s a welcome improvement.

Unfortunately, not every app supports this haptic feedback yet. Developers will need to update their apps to include support, and so far I’ve only been able to get it working in Excel, Whiteboard, and Sketchable. I was expecting to see it prominently in Microsoft’s note-taking app, OneNote, but it’s strangely absent. Microsoft says that LiquidText, Shapr3D, and Journal all include support for haptic feedback.

The Surface Slim Pen 2 also gets a slightly redesigned design compared to the original, with a sharper and longer tip. I’ve only had a short time to try it out and I’m certainly not a digital artist, but overall it feels a little more responsive and accurate than the slim pen shipped with the Surface Pro X.

The major drawback of the Surface Slim Pen 2 is its price, at $129.99 or as part of the new Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, which costs $279.99. The regular keyboard is $179.99, so if you really want the Surface Slim Pen 2, the bundle saves you $30 on an already expensive purchase.