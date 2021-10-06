Microsoft’s Windows 11 Launch Event Is A ‘6D Musical Experience’ With Free NFTs

Microsoft is launching Windows 11 virtually today, and the company is promising a “first of its kind 6D streaming event” featuring Alan Stone and Tate McRae. I’m not entirely sure what a “6D music experience” is, but Microsoft’s website promises multiple camera views and even a free Windows 11 NFT during its stream.

Microsoft describes its Windows 11 NFTs as “a unique cryptographic token that resides in your digital wallet and unlocks valuable experiences and rewards.” Again, I’m not sure what valuable experiences and rewards this will unlock, but we’ll find out at 8PM ET / 5PM PT when the Windows 11 launch stream goes live.

Windows launch events usually take place in New York City, but Microsoft hasn’t held any in-person events since the pandemic began. Instead, Microsoft is giving away free Windows 11 ice cream, airing commercials on screens in Times Square, and even lighting up the iconic Burj Khalifa hotel in Dubai with Windows 11 branding.

Windows 11 was technically launched yesterday, October 4, as Microsoft began the rollout of the new OS a little early. The new devices launch today with Windows 11 preinstalled, and Microsoft expects to offer a free Windows 11 upgrade to all existing eligible Windows 10 devices by mid-2022.