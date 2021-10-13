Mid-Diwali holidays canceled, schools to remain open in Rajasthan to compensate for Kovid-19-Rajasthan mid-Diwali holidays canceled in government schools

Highlights Big decision of Rajasthan government.

For the first time, schools will open in the middle of the holidays.

Schools will be closed for a few days.

The Rajasthan government has decided to cancel school holidays during Diwali. The Rajasthan Department of Secondary Education, Bikaner has issued an official notice giving this important information. Although gazetted holidays will remain the same in state schools, no changes have been made.



Actually, schools around Diwali have a mid-term holiday of 10 to 15 days, but this year students will study. The Rajasthan Board and the state government have taken this decision to make up for the loss of studies due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. A notice issued by the state education department said students were already falling behind in the curriculum due to the corona virus.

Schools will open for the first time in the middle

The decision has been taken to reduce the loss of students due to closure of schools during the outbreak. This will be the first time that there will be no mid-term holidays in government and private schools in the state. Generally, schools have a 10-day holiday during this period, which runs from 3 to 13 November.

Schools will resume in September

After the outbreak of the corona virus (covid-19) epidemic, schools from 6th to 12th were opened in early September, while schools from 1st to 5th were reopened from 29 September 2021. Offline classes are resumed at the school following the Covid-19 precautions and guidelines.

Find out when the holidays will be

According to Rajasthan’s official holiday calendar, Diwali holidays are from November 4, 2021 to November 7, 2021. According to the Government of India, Govardhan Pooja and Bhai Dooj are not gazetted holidays, so offline classes will continue in schools on these festivals.