Mid Pitch Confusion KL Rahul Admit His Fault To Suryakumar Yadav In Middle Of Game Mumbai Indians Star Reveals IND vs WI

Suryakumar Yadav played an inning of 64 but West Indies bowlers performed brilliantly to restrict India to 237 for nine. Suryakumar scored his second half-century in Vadne.

KL Rahul admits his mistake to Suryakumar Yadav during the second ODI against West Indies. This was disclosed by Suryakumar Yadav during a post-match conversation with Star Sports. In fact, during the second ODI, KL Rahul was run out due to lack of coordination with Suryakumar Yadav.

Rahul was not happy with the way he got out. Before returning to the pavilion, seeing his gesture, it seemed that Suryakumar was unhappy with Yadav. Then Suryakumar Yadav had also expressed in his response that where is my mistake.

However, KL Rahul realized his mistake after reaching the dressing room. After this, when Ishan Kishan came to the ground during the break in the match, he told Suryakumar Yadav that KL Rahul has said sorry to you. KL Rahul has said that it was his fault.

After the match, the anchor of Star Sports questioned Suryakumar Yadav in this regard (about the run out). Then Suryakumar said, ‘Rahul Bhai sent a message to Ishaan after going out that it was his fault. They were not heard from anywhere. It was only after Rahul bhai’s message that I was able to relax a bit.

Let us tell you, when Suryakumar Yadav came to the crease, then India’s score was 43 runs for 3 wickets in 12 overs. After this, Suryakumar and Rahul slowly and steadily helped India gain a foothold in the match. When both were looking to strengthen the partnership, then Rahul was run out on a personal score of 49 runs.

Rahul plays the ball through cover towards the deep. Both took the first run well, but while returning for the second, Rahul stopped for a second in the middle of the pitch as Akil Hossain threw in the hands of Shai Hope.

As a result, Rahul had to return to the pavilion. The two looked at each other before Rahul returned to the pavilion. Obviously Rahul was not happy with the way he was dismissed. Suryakumar Yadav played an innings of 64 runs.

Regarding the match, Suryakumar said, ‘It feels good to win the match. The strategy was to bat till the end. I got out on my favorite shot, but will try to do better in the next match. The situation was such that if I had batted till the end, my century would have been completed.

He said, ‘I had a feeling that due to the arrival of dew, bowling would be difficult, so I tried to score runs fast. Rohit bhai had said that the number of times we bat in difficult conditions, we will get to learn from it.

On the 134-run partnership for the fourth wicket with KL Rahul, Suryakumar said, “We had set a target of 10-10 runs. Then slowly that partnership continued to grow. We will be able to come back in such difficult situations in future.

Suryakumar Yadav scored his second half-century at Vadne International. He hit 5 fours in his innings of 83 balls. Suryakumar was dismissed in the 39th over by giving a simple catch to Alzarri Joseph on his favorite sweep shot.