Middle School Overdose: 13-year-old Connecticut boy dies days after overdosing at school



HARTFORD, Connecticut (WABC) — A 13-year-old boy who apparently overdosed on the opioid fentanyl whereas in school died on Saturday, police mentioned.

The seventh-grade scholar from the Sports activities and Medical Science Academy in Hartford had been hospitalized since Thursday morning.

The coed collapsed and needed to be revived.

Two different college students at the general public school had been sickened after apparently being uncovered to the drug. Each recovered.

The school was positioned on comfortable lockdown whereas the DEA and drug-sniffing canines searched the school for any extra substances.

A number of extra baggage containing suspected fentanyl had been discovered across the school.

College students underwent a decontamination course of earlier than being allowed to depart school for the day.

Police mentioned the 13-year-old died shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday. His title has not been launched due to his age.

The case stays beneath investigation, police mentioned.

The Related Press contributed to this report.

