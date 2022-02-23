midst of the UP assembly elections filmmaker Kamal R Khan took a jibe at BJP and got such answers – ‘BJP doesn’t win in the South, because they don’t vote for the illiterate people’

Filmmaker Kamal R Khan has taken a jibe at the BJP, saying that the BJP does not win in the South because the educated people there do not vote for the illiterate.

The results of the five state assembly elections will be out on March 10. Voting is happening in UP right now and there is a boil in politics. Filmmaker Kamal R Khan is often in controversies regarding his statements. In the midst of elections, he is vocal and expressing his opinion. Through his tweet, he is taunting the BJP and is also making sharp attacks. Kamal R Khan has once again taunted the BJP while expressing his opinion on Twitter.

Kamal Khan wrote why BJP does not win in the southern states?: Kamal R Khan wrote on Twitter that “Why doesn’t BJP win in the southern states? Because the educated people of the south do not vote for the illiterate people.” Now people are also giving their feedback on this tweet of Kamal Khan. A user named Chaudhary wrote that it is not related to education, but it is because those who want to live in peace, do not vote for BJP.

People’s reactions: One user wrote that this is not education. The people of the south believe in regional sentiments and if local leaders cater to regional needs then why would they vote for any other party? For example beef/pork is a staple food in the south but no one will vote if a party contests elections in the south with the intention of banning beef/pork.

A user named Tanmay wrote that Karnataka and Puducherry are not in South? talks. A user named Urvish Parmar wrote that according to this, the number of less educated people in Gujarat should have been more. A user named Dhansu wrote that let’s agree but why did you send your children abroad for studies, you should have sent them to the south.

Why #BJP doesn’t win in south states? Because educated people of south don’t vote for uneducated people. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 22, 2022

Let us inform that earlier, Kamal R Khan had tweeted saying that while tweeting, Kamal R Khan (KRK) has written that today I promise that if Yogi ji is not defeated on 10 March 2022, I will never return to India. I will not come! Jai Bajrang Bali!

Apart from this, while attacking CM Yogi, KRK had said that ‘BJP is going to be defeated in the UP elections, so now Modi ji and Amit Shah ji have to do a big job before the 2024 elections’. Now they have to do something bigger than surgical strike and Pulwama.