Midterm poll forecasts bleak outlook for Dems, trail GOP with groups they usually win

A new poll shows Republicans heading for midterm elections this year, with parties more traditionally allied with the Democratic Party.

When asked which party they would vote for in their district, 52% of Latino voters said they would choose a Republican, 39% who said their choice was for a Democrat, according to the results of a new NPR and marist vote. Democrats also follow voters under the age of 45, with 50% saying they would choose a Republican compared to 40% who said they planned to vote for a Democrat.

Latinos traditionally prefer to vote for Democrats, but recent reports suggest that the party has begun to move away from the party in recent years. Young voters have also traditionally leaned towards Democrats, with 55% of 30-49 year olds supporting President Biden in 2020 and 59% of 18-29 year olds voting for Biden.

Republicans also enjoy leadership among independent voters, with 45% saying they would vote for a Republican compared to 38% who say they would support a Democrat.

But while both groups could help the GOP win in 2022, 47% of voters overall indicated they would choose a Republican candidate, with 44% saying they would support Democrats.

Democrats have historically surpassed Republicans in the generic congressional ballot, leading the first GOP poll since winning control of both the House and Senate in 2014. Just a few points lead could create problems for Democrats, who are now three points behind six months before the election.

President Biden Approval ratings also remained underwater, with 41% of voters saying they approved of the president’s performance, while 51% said they disapproved. Of those who declined, 37% indicated that they strongly disapproved of Biden’s performance.

Economic problems show the way for voters to turn to Republicans, with 42% of voters indicating that they believe the GOP will work better in the economy than 26% of those who believe Democrats are better equipped to handle the problem. Voters also support Republicans when it comes to inflation, with 41% saying they trust the GOP more in controlling inflation than 20% who said Democrats would be better off.

Republicans also hold sway over crime, national security, immigration, and gun rights.

The poll was conducted between April 19-26, surveying 1,377 adults with a margin error of 3.7 percentage points plus or minus.