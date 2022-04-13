Midwest, Mississippi Valley forecast to see severe weather



A significant threat of severe weather on Wednesday will bring dangerous storms to the Midwest and Mississippi Valley.

Large hailstorms, gusty winds and destructive tornadoes will be possible in large areas of the country.

Heavy rains can cause flash floods.

Dry and windy weather will increase the risk of fires across the southern plains.

A major winter storm is bringing heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions from northwest to north plains and upper midwest.

Snowfall of more than 3 feet in some areas will result in strong gusts of wind, creating dangerous travel conditions and the possibility of widespread power outages.

The country is divided in terms of temperature.

Many cold winds have settled across the west behind large storms in the middle of the country while warmer than the average height before storms across the east.