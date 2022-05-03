Midwest severe weather continues as fire danger is critical for Southwest, Rockies



There could be strong to severe storms in parts of the Ohio Valley on Tuesday, including Indiana and Ohio, where preliminary voting is taking place.

Please be careful with the details of the latest forecast and plan ahead if you are in this state.

More severe storms will move into the plains on Wednesday and Thursday for the Mississippi Valley.

Heavy rains are expected to bring flash floods to the plains and the Mississippi Valley in the next few days, while the risk of wildfires is critical for the southern Rockies and parts of the southwest.

Temperatures are above average across the South and cold enough to snow across the North and Central Rockies.