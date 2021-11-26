Migrant Crisis at Poland’s Border Eases Pressure on Its Government
BRUZGI, Belarus – Thousands of frozen, desperate migrants withdrew from a sprawling camp on Belarus’s Polish border last week, but Polish security forces are still mobilized to fight on the border, backed by water cannons, its turret aimed at danger. Disappeared, at least from the scene.
Poland’s readiness to repel the attack underscores the government’s political math in Warsaw that it is reluctant to let go of the crisis that has fueled the crisis, given the support it has received from rising inflation, the deadly new growth of covid infection and many other issues. Nationalist Governing Party, Law and Justice.
“This crisis is conducive to law and justice, and it allows citizens to rally around government, as is often the case in times of danger,” said Anthony Dudek, professor of political science at Cardinal Stephen Wiesinski University in Warsaw. He added that letting the crisis calm down would reverse this, as voters would “remember all the bad things that law and justice would like them to forget.”
Scenes of migrants attempting to invade the border and being blown away by icebergs in Poland, as happened in Bruzzi earlier this week, reinforce the message of the Polish ruling party that only those who portray it as an invading force can defend the country, and that in the European Union. Help to overcome the crisis. Poland joined the group in 2004 but has been at loggerheads for months over issues such as the treatment of the LGBTQ community, women’s rights and the rule of law.
Last week, Belarus switched off the massive and growing low migration population on the Polish border, removed a key flash point and diverted the main focus of the crisis to the asylum seekers’ homeland. The European Commission estimated on Tuesday that there are still 15,000 migrants in Belarus, about 2,000 near the border with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.
Instead of declaring victory, Warsaw insists on continuing the conflict, with Prime Minister Matteus Moraviki declaring on Sunday that “at the moment, a hybrid war is taking place on the Polish-Belarusian border.”
After months of bullying the European Union, which threatens Polish sovereignty and Christian values over its demand for LGBTQ rights and judicial independence, Poland now presents itself as the indispensable protector of the bloc, with its own hashtag: #WeDefend.
The message, adopted by fellow EU members, has taken Poland’s former image as a bitter annoyance to those who hate sexual minorities and refuse to comply with European Supreme Court rulings, raising questions about the country’s future EU membership.
At home, the Law and Justice Party has used war rhetoric to boost its declining popularity, with headlines such as “Attack on Poland” and “Another mass attack on the Polish border” appearing in state media. And the National Bank plans to issue commemorative coins and notes in honor of the “protection of the Polish eastern border.”
That effort seems to have gained traction in many poles.
“I am saddened by the plight of the immigrants, but this is not Poland’s fault,” said Elizabeth Kabak, 57, who owns a guesthouse in Narevka, near the border. “We should commend the soldiers and the police for protecting our borders, because we are not ready to take in those migrants.” She added: “The European Union does not need any more immigrants.”
In a recent poll, 54 percent of those polled said the government’s response to the crisis was “too good” or “too good”, with 34 percent saying it was “too bad” or “too bad.”
Opinion polls also suggest that the border crisis has led to a steady decline in the ruling party’s popularity, but that it could still lose power in elections. In a poll published Monday in the liberal newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza, Law and Justice emerged as Poland’s most popular party, with nearly 30 percent of those polled supporting it, but giving opposition parties a better chance of gaining a majority in parliament. United Front. The next Lok Sabha elections will be held in 2023.
Until the border crisis came to a head this fall, law and justice were badly hampered by internal strife and the blocking of billions of euros from the European Union, which the party relied on to fulfill its “Polish agreement”. A package of handouts for the poor and a tax increase for the rich.
Disregarding the power of his promise to protect “family values” due to financial and other problems, the ruling party seized the border crisis to mobilize support, denouncing him as a traitorous critic of his hardline policy of pushing back all immigrants, even legal asylum seekers. , Pregnant women and critically ill.
Many poles have moved behind the government. In support of the government’s tough line on immigrants, Christ’s soldiers held a mass prayer in the town of Koden on Sunday, saying they intended to protect the nearby border. And in Bialystok, the capital of the region bordering Belarus, the far-right youth group Mlodzez Vszechpolska marched in support of the policy.
There have also been ugly scenes near the border in recent weeks in which Polish aid workers have been attacked trying to help migrants.
Polls opposing the strict immigration policy have also taken to the streets, however, and some are helping some of those entering Poland. In the border town of Hajanoka on Saturday, protesters demanded the opening of a humanitarian corridor for migrants and accused border guards of having “blood on their hands”.
Recently, Human Rights Watch reported that the Polish armed services were pushing asylum seekers back to Belarus. The Polish government passed a special law last month to authorize pushback, which is against international law.
On Thursday, The Times saw a group of asylum seekers being loaded onto a military truck and taken to a border guard’s office.
When asked about the group, Katarzyna Zdanoviz, a spokeswoman for the Polish border guards, replied: “Eleven people have not taken refuge in Poland. They wanted to go to France or Ireland. He was ordered to leave Poland. They were taken to the border.
Polish aid groups working in the border forest have reported a sharp drop in the number of migrants crossing the border in recent days. But Polish officials say Belarus has just changed its strategy and is now sending small groups to try to cross the border at night. There is a limit to all the news media on the Polish side of the border, however, this claim is impossible to verify.
Although European statistics show that the crisis reached its peak a few months ago, the Polish government insists it is getting worse. The European bloc’s border agency, Frontex, reported this week that the number of migrants entering the bloc via Belarus had reached an all-time high of 3,200 in July but has been steadily declining since then, falling to just 600 in October.
The Polish government’s tough stance has clearly strengthened its foundations, but it is unclear whether the tactic will gain new support.
“The jury is still out on what lies ahead for law and justice,” said Piotr Buras, head of the Warsaw office of the European Council on Foreign Relations. “The migration crisis has helped mobilize key voters, but it is not necessary to increase its popularity outside of it. And there are other issues that concern the poles, mainly inflation and the deteriorating situation of Kovid-19. “
The European Commission has blocked the distribution of $ 42 billion from the Coronavirus Recovery Fund to Poland for violating the rules of law. But if the commission did release the funds, Mr Buras said, “the confidence of those who have left the government in recent months will be re-established.”
He continued: “After all, he is a trap. The party is becoming more and more radical in their policies. They are holding their most radical voters hostage. ”
Andrew Higgins Reports from Bruzgi, Belarus, and Monica Pronzuk From Hajanovka, Poland. Anatole Magdziarz Contributed to the report by James Hill in Warsaw and Bruges.
