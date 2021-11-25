Migrant Crisis at Poland’s Border Eases Pressure on Its Government

BRUZGI, Belarus – Thousands of frozen, desperate migrants withdrew from a sprawling camp on Belarus’s Polish border last week, but Polish security forces are still mobilized to fight on the border, backed by water cannons, its turret aimed at danger. Disappeared, at least from the scene.

Poland’s readiness to repel the attack underscores the government’s political math in Warsaw that it is reluctant to let go of the crisis that has fueled the crisis, given the support it has received from rising inflation, the deadly new rise in covid infection and many other issues. Nationalist Governing Party, Law and Justice.

“This crisis is conducive to law and justice, and it allows citizens to rally around the government, as is often the case in times of danger,” said Anthony Dudek, professor of political science at Cardinal Stephen Wiesinski University in Warsaw. He went on to say that letting the crisis calm down would reverse this, as voters would “remember all the bad things that law and justice would like them to forget.”